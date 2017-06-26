Potomac Bancshares in Charles Town, W.Va., will soon have a new CEO.
The $408 million-asset company said in a press release last week that Alice Frazier will become its CEO on July 5. She will succeed Robert Baronner, who resigned in January because of significant health issues.
