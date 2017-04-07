WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Board Gov. Jerome Powell has been named head of the central bank’s supervisory committee following the retirement of Gov. Daniel Tarullo earlier this week.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen tapped Powell to head the committee in consultation with the other members of the board of governors, the usual process with committee assignments. Neither Yellen nor Powell made public statements about the selection.
