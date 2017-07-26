Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala., has launched a new secured credit card aimed at consumers eager to repair damaged credit or build credit histories.
Similar to other secured cards, Regions’ new Explore Visa card requires users to deposit at least $250, but no more than $5,000, into a special linked savings account that essentially functions as a security deposit and a credit limit on the card.
