Regions Bank in Birmingham, Ala., has plucked its new chief information officer from the fintech world.

Amala Duggirala, formerly the chief technology officer at the small-business lender Kabbage, is set to become CIO on April 17.

Amala Duggirala, Regions Bank's incoming CIO.

At Kabbage, Duggirala led the technology team’s efforts in advancing the scalability of the lending platform. Her tenure at Kabbage was brief — she joined the firm in November 2016.

Before working for Kabbage, Duggirala was executive vice president of application development at the payments technology company ACI Worldwide, where she was responsible for the architecture, development of nearly 30 consumer and commercial payment products. She was also recognized last year by PaymentsSource as one of the most influential women in payments.

Duggirala will report to John Owen, who heads the regional banking group at the $126 billion-asset Regions.

“Technology is consistently transforming how people and businesses manage their finances, and as a company, Regions continues to evolve how we serve our customers,” Owen said in a press release. “Amala’s experience in developing payment technology between consumers and retailers, as well as her leadership in building large-scale, high-performing systems, will support Regions’ commitment to product development and innovation.”

Duggirala said in the release that Regions’ new and enhanced digital services and the company’s overall commitment to innovation attracted her to the role.