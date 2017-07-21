WASHINGTON — In a first stab at reforming the Volcker Rule, federal regulators on Friday announced they would review how it applies to certain foreign funds.
The five agencies in charge of implementing the rule — the Federal Reserve, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Office of Comptroller of the Currency and Securities and Exchange Commission — said they were “coordinating their respective reviews” of the rule.
