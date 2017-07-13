WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that she supports a "thorough investigation" of what led to the Wells Fargo phony-accounts scandal and that the Fed stands prepared, if needed, to take additional action against the firm.

In her semiannual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Yellen was questioned at length by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., about the Wells affair. Warren outlined various obligations bank board director must meet under Fed rules, including avoiding compensation packages that incentivize wrongdoing and other risk management requirements.