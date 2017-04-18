During quarterly earnings calls Tuesday, bank CEOs were peppered with questions about the industrywide slowdown in commercial lending, reflecting a growing concern that the post-election jump in business confidence may not translate into stronger demand for credit. Executives put a positive spin on the issue, telling analysts that, even without pro-business changes in Washington — such as tax reform — they expect their books to soon grow at a faster clip.

But the hand-wringing over business lending has overshadowed the fact that consumer lending — particularly for regional banks — has become a strong and steady engine of growth.