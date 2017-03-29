The embattled subprime auto lender Santander Consumer USA Holdings has agreed to pay $26 million to settle charges that it knowingly provided loans to consumers who couldn’t afford them.

The settlement was announced Wednesday by attorneys general in Massachusetts and Delaware. Under the agreement, Santander Consumer, a unit of the Spanish banking giant Banco Santander, will pay $16 million in consumer relief and $6 million to the state of Massachusetts. Additionally, the company will pay roughly $3 million in consumer relief and $1 million to the state of Delaware.