WASHINGTON – Sen. Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, came out swinging Wednesday after the Treasury Department confirmed it would select banking attorney Keith Noreika as the interim head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency until a permanent replacement is nominated.

The Ohio Democrat blasted the move, which is effective Friday, arguing that the Trump administration was rushing to oust Comptroller Thomas Curry, whose term expired last month but who had said he planned to stay on until a successor is nominated and confirmed.