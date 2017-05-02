Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON -- President Trump may name a new temporary head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as soon as this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The paper said that the president is considering selecting Keith Noreika, a banking lawyer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, as acting comptroller.

