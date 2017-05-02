WASHINGTON -- President Trump may name a new temporary head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as soon as this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The paper said that the president is considering selecting Keith Noreika, a banking lawyer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, as acting comptroller.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In