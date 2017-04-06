WASHINGTON — Three Republican senators introduced a bill this week designed to deter predatory lending practices associated with the financing and installation of solar energy panels.
The bill, sponsored by Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and John Boozman, R-Ark., would require Truth in Lending Act disclosures for so-called Property Assessed Clean Energy loans, which are currently exempt from the law.
