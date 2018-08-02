Silicon Valley Bank has tapped two insiders to move up in the ranks, it announced Thursday.

Nick Shevelyov, the former chief security officer and chief privacy officer at the $54 billion-asset bank, will now serve as its chief information officer. Robin Staples, former head of IT digital and core banking solutions, will serve as the new chief technology officer.

Shevelyov is succeeding Roget Leone, who is retiring, the bank said.

In his new role as CIO, Shevelyov will oversee the IT operations for the bank, as well as engineering, security and privacy. Before joining Silicon Valley Bank 11 years ago, he worked for Deloitte & Touche, where he specialized in the technology and financial services industries while also managing certain security and data privacy projects.

Staples, as CTO, will drive the strategic direction and execution of technology platforms of the bank by managing all product development for applications dealing with critical commercial and internal banking. Before joining SVB last year to spearhead the company’s core banking and global digital strategy, Staples led Visa’s payment processing function as global head of client Information, clearing and settlement.

Recently, Silicon Valley has expanded overseas with a branch opened in Frankfurt and a broader presence in other German cities as well as the United Kingdom.