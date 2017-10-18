Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan is defiant in the face of critics who argue that the scandal-plagued bank needs a new leader.
“I don’t think I’m a liability for the company,” Sloan said Wednesday. “The moment that I would ever think that, I would step aside. I’m not going to step aside because I’m an asset for this company. We’re moving the company forward.”
