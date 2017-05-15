The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has so far managed to stay out of the growing battle over how the U.S. fintech sector should be regulated, but that appears likely to end as one of the nation’s largest online lenders announced plans to apply for a specialty banking charter soon.

Social Finance Inc., the San Francisco-based consumer lender known as SoFi, hopes to secure an industrial bank charter. That state-issued charter used to be a popular way to organize a bank, and was commonly used by companies that are not primarily in the financial services industry, but it fell out of political favor when Walmart tried unsuccessfully to obtain a charter over a decade ago.