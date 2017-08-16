Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Faced with the prospect of a new federal fintech charter, state agencies are considering drastic new steps to streamline regulation across state lines.

A handful of regulators are discussing ways to create a single regulatory structure for fintech companies that are seeking regional or national business.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial