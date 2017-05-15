Sterling Bancorp in Montebello, N.Y., responded to a report about its Community Reinvestment Act procedures, stating a belief that it has addressed issues raised in December by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The $14.7 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that has “worked hard” to address weaknesses outlined by the OCC and that it is “working closely” with its regulators “to craft a more detailed public response.”