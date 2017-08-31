Sterling Bancorp in Montebello, N.Y., has crossed the final hurdle for its pending purchase of Astoria Financial in Lake Success, N.Y.
The Federal Reserve Board approved the $2.2 billion deal, paving the way for an expected Oct. 2 closing, the companies said in a Thursday press release. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency signed off on the transaction in early August.
