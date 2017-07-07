WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency told a somewhat familiar story Friday about the industry's risk environment: the quality of strategic decision-making is ever-important while credit underwriting and concentrations of commercial real estate loans remain concerns.

"Strategic risk continues to be concentrated in midsize and community banks searching for revenue and market niches," the agency said in its semiannual risk report. "The increased pressure for revenue, challenging external economic drivers, and the changing regulatory environment continue to increase strategic risk."