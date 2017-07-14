Months after bemoaning the industrywide slowdown in commercial lending, big banks are singing a remarkably different tune.
Business loans emerged as an unexpected bright spot of conversation during earnings calls Friday, as bankers from the industry’s largest companies praised the steady — but, they insisted, undeniably strong — growth in their portfolios.
