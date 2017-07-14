Print Email Reprints Share

Months after bemoaning the industrywide slowdown in commercial lending, big banks are singing a remarkably different tune.

Business loans emerged as an unexpected bright spot of conversation during earnings calls Friday, as bankers from the industry’s largest companies praised the steady — but, they insisted, undeniably strong — growth in their portfolios.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial