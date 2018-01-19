SunTrust Banks has announced that its chief information officer Anil Cheriyan will retire at the end of March.

Cheriyan has served as CIO of the $206 billion-asset company since 2012. He will be replaced by Scott Case, who left Atlanta-based SunTrust in October to become CIO of Ciox Health, a health care information management company. Case had previously been with SunTrust since April 2015 and before that held senior technology positions at Bank of America.

Scott Case will assume his new role in February.

Case will assume his new role on Feb. 5, working concurrently with Cheriyan until his departure on March 31 “to ensure a smooth transition,” the bank said.

“Anil Cheriyan was instrumental in improving the business alignment and effectiveness of our technology, particularly in advancing our digital platform and cloud strategy,” said William Rogers, SunTrust’s chairman and CEO, in a news release. “Scott Case brings in-depth knowledge of our company and industry to the CIO role. He served as SunTrust chief technology officer for our Consumer business and developed an agile framework to better serve our clients.”

Before joining SunTrust, Cheriyan was a senior partner at IBM Global Business Services, working with financial services clients. Among the initiatives spearheaded by Cheriyan at SunTrust include fostering greater collaboration between those in the technology and operations organization and their peers in the bank's business groups. He also sits on the bank’s investment committee, working closely with the CEO and other executives to help decide where to make investments in technology.

