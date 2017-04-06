Bankers aren’t holding their breaths for sweeping regulatory reform.
While nearly 60% of bankers believe Washington will make changes in the next two years, nearly three-fourths of them only expect moderate improvements, based on a survey conducted by Promontory Interfinancial Network. The firm polled nearly 200 bankers in the fourth quarter.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In