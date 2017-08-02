WASHINGTON — Though credit risk for large syndicated loans fell in recent months, regulators remain worried about banks' involvement in leveraged credit and the oil and gas sector, according to a report released Wednesday by the federal banking regulators.

The agencies' Shared National Credits program report, which looks at large credits shared by multiple banks, found that the ratio of commitments rated as an adverse risk dropped to 8.1% in the six months that ended March 31, from 11.1% in 2014. Despite the improvement, regulators noted, the overall risk level remains high.