Synovus Financial in Columbus, Ga., reported a double-digit increase in quarterly profit that reflected improved efficiency.
The $31 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings rose 27% from a year earlier to $57.9 million. Earnings per share of 60 cents topped the consensus among analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems by a penny.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In