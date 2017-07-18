Print Email Reprints Share

Synovus Financial in Columbus, Ga., reported a double-digit increase in quarterly profit that reflected improved efficiency.

The $31 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings rose 27% from a year earlier to $57.9 million. Earnings per share of 60 cents topped the consensus among analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems by a penny.

