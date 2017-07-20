KeyCorp is doing what it can to address any lingering doubt about its purchase of First Niagara Financial Group.
The $136 billion-asset company was criticized when it agreed in October 2015 to pay $4.1 billion for First Niagara, especially over the lengthy period required to rebuild tangible book value. Key said it would take six years; some outsiders questioned the math and suggested it could take a decade.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In