KeyCorp is doing what it can to address any lingering doubt about its purchase of First Niagara Financial Group.

The $136 billion-asset company was criticized when it agreed in October 2015 to pay $4.1 billion for First Niagara, especially over the lengthy period required to rebuild tangible book value. Key said it would take six years; some outsiders questioned the math and suggested it could take a decade.

