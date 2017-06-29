Print Email Reprints Share

Nancy Cox, a former Fiserv executive, is the new chief technology officer at Greenlight Financial Technology, an Atlanta-based startup that allows parents to control their kids’ debit card spending.

Cox succeeds John Hagelgans, who will remain with Greenlight in a different role. Cox previously served in senior positions at Fiserv and at the payment processing firm Worldpay.

