Nancy Cox, a former Fiserv executive, is the new chief technology officer at Greenlight Financial Technology, an Atlanta-based startup that allows parents to control their kids’ debit card spending.
Cox succeeds John Hagelgans, who will remain with Greenlight in a different role. Cox previously served in senior positions at Fiserv and at the payment processing firm Worldpay.
