The Swiss core banking vendor Temenos on Wednesday named Emily Steele as the new president of its North America division.

Steele previously served as chief operating officer of Temenos in North America, where she oversaw all day-to-day business operations for several divisions and market segments, including customer management, delivery, software development and compliance.

In her new role she will report to Jean-Michel Hilsenkopf, Temenos' chief revenue officer and member of the company’s executive committee.

Steele takes over for Jay Mossman, who joined Temenos in 2015 when it acquired Akcelerant, the financial software firm he founded. Mossman will continue to serve the company and has taken on a strategic advisory role in North America, with a focus on mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances, reporting to Temenos’ CEO, David Arnott.

Though it has a largely non-North American customer base, Temenos has sought to make inroads in the U.S. market in recent years. In 2016 it announced its largest core banking deal here yet, with the $24.7 billion-asset Commerce Bank in Kansas City, Mo.

“The United States and Canada represent a tremendous growth opportunity for Temenos,” Steele said in a press release. “We have a wide array of clients — from credit unions to Tier 1 institutions like Commerce Bank — and a strong pipeline across domestic core opportunities and in the digital banking space."