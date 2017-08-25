Texas banks are bracing for the nation's roughest hurricane in more than a decade by activating emergency operations, closing branches and stocking ATMs.
Hurricane Harvey is expected bring “torrential rains and [a] dangerous storm surge” that threatens to flood areas near the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service forecast. Parts of Texas’ eastern shore, including Corpus Christi, are under a hurricane warning while areas such as Houston and San Antonio face a tropical storm warning.
