Texas banks are bracing for the nation's roughest hurricane in more than a decade by activating emergency operations, closing branches and stocking ATMs.

Hurricane Harvey is expected bring “torrential rains and [a] dangerous storm surge” that threatens to flood areas near the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service forecast. Parts of Texas’ eastern shore, including Corpus Christi, are under a hurricane warning while areas such as Houston and San Antonio face a tropical storm warning.

