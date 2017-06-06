A diversification effort underway at Citizens Financial Group in Providence, R.I., is a prime example of how regional banks are wringing additional revenue out of a challenging economy.

The $150 billion-asset bank is cultivating a niche in middle-market banking, making more loans to companies with annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million and adding M&A advisory and other services to offer to those same customers. Moreover, it has hired executives from other banks to spread those services to businesses outside its traditional markets in New England and the Midwest.