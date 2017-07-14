Print Email Reprints Share

The old motto at Wells Fargo was “Run it like you own it.” Perhaps the new one should be “Run it from the top.”

Prior to last year’s phony-sales fiasco, the company’s far-flung employees took substantial pride in their autonomy, which they saw as a key advantage over less nimble competitors. But Wells Fargo’s decentralized corporate structure also had a big downside, the firm’s board of directors concluded in a postmortem on the scandal that was published in April.

