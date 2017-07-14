The old motto at Wells Fargo was “Run it like you own it.” Perhaps the new one should be “Run it from the top.”

Prior to last year’s phony-sales fiasco, the company’s far-flung employees took substantial pride in their autonomy, which they saw as a key advantage over less nimble competitors. But Wells Fargo’s decentralized corporate structure also had a big downside, the firm’s board of directors concluded in a postmortem on the scandal that was published in April.