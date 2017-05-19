WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s examination of Dodd-Frank Act powers to allow regulators to seize and unwind a failing megabank is drawing criticism from supervisors at home and abroad.

President Trump signed an executive order last month targeting so-called orderly liquidation authority, suggesting that the administration may seek to revise or eliminate such powers. Yet while the risks of curbing such powers are apparent — without them, the government may be helpless to stop the next banking crisis if the bankruptcy process proves inadequate — the benefits of removing it are more theoretical.