Management at Triumph Bancorp isn’t afraid to zig where others zag.
The Dallas company, which owns TBK Bank, has built a business model around buying banks in less expensive, secondary markets and then using those deposits to fuel growth in factoring and other nontraditional business lines that many community banks normally avoid.
