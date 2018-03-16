print reprint

Three private-equity funds have sold shares in Independent Bank Group in McKinney, Texas.

LEP Carlile Holdings sold 450,000 shares of common stock, while Trident IV Depository Holdings and Trident IV PF Depository Holdings completely cashed out of Independent, the $8.7 billion-asset banking company said in a Friday press release.

Independent consented to the trades, waiving provisions of lock-up agreements tied to its purchase of Carlile Bancshares. Independent acquired Carlile last year for $434 million. The private-equity firms had invested in Carlile in 2012.

Stone Point Capital manages the Trident funds; Lee Equity Partners oversees LEP Carlile Holdings.

David Brooks, Independent’s chairman and CEO, said his company was aware that the private-equity firms would pursue an exit.

Christopher Doody, who joined Independent’s board because of a director nominee agreement between Independent and Trident, resigned as a result of the sale.

