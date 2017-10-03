Troy Bank & Trust in Alabama has agreed to buy First National Bank of Brundidge in Alabama.
The $853 million-asset Troy Bank did not disclose how much it will pay for the $94 million-asset First National. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter; integration is planned for the spring.
