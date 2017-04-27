Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's upcoming report on how to rewrite financial regulation is likely to end up looking very similar to a Dodd-Frank overhaul plan in the House, according to the bill's author, Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling.

In a briefing with reporters on Thursday, the Texas Republican said, "I anticipate there will be great similarity in their approach and our approach."

