Upstart, one of the new breed of Silicon Valley consumer lenders, said Thursday that it has raised $32.5 million in equity, while also unveiling plans to license its technology to banks and credit unions.
The San Carlos, Calif., company is following a similar blueprint as better established firms like Social Finance and Lending Club — launching with a particular loan product, refining its algorithms and then seeking to expand into other corners of the consumer finance realm.
