Three months after being named the successor to former U.S. Bancorp CEO Richard Davis, longtime deputy Andy Cecere stepped into the driver’s seat Wednesday.
A call with analysts was Cecere's debut of sorts as the Minneapolis company's new face after he was officially promoted at the annual shareholders’ meeting a day earlier. Rather than laying out a bold new vision, he emphasized that the business model that produced industry-leading returns under Davis will stay in place for the time being.
