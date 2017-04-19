Three months after being named the successor to former U.S. Bancorp CEO Richard Davis, longtime deputy Andy Cecere stepped into the driver’s seat Wednesday.

A call with analysts was Cecere's debut of sorts as the Minneapolis company's new face after he was officially promoted at the annual shareholders’ meeting a day earlier. Rather than laying out a bold new vision, he emphasized that the business model that produced industry-leading returns under Davis will stay in place for the time being.