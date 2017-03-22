MEXICO CITY -- U.S. community banks would be worst hit if President Trump's threats to upend the North American Free Trade Agreement or impose a 35% tariff on Mexican imports sparks a trade war.

Lenders in the U.S. farming heartland and across Texas and California could face big losses if Mexico were to slap retaliatory tariffs on U.S. grains to counter Trump's protectionist policies, several bankers and analysts said.