Wayne Savings Bancshares in Wooster, Ohio, has its third CEO in less than a year.

The $449 million-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it had also named James VanSickle as its president. He succeeded David Lehman, who had been interim president and CEO since December.

