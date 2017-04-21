Wells Fargo is adding $32 million to a previously announced consumer class-action settlement, and also extending the deal to cover phony customer accounts opened as early as 2002.
The original agreement with customers who were enrolled in accounts without their consent was announced on March 28. It initially included $110 million for customer remediation, and covered accounts opened as early as Jan. 1, 2009.
