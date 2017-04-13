Wells Fargo will not conduct a review of fraudulent product sales before 2009, even though an investigation by the firm’s board found a pattern of misconduct dating back well over a decade.
Wells Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said in an interview Thursday that a systematic review of older accounts would not help determine the scope of the problem in earlier years.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In