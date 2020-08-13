Wells Fargo chief compliance officer is leaving: Report

Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer, Mike Roemer, is leaving the post two and a half years after he was hired to help the then scandal-plagued company clean up its compliance program, according to a news report.

Roemer’s exit follows CEO Charlie Scharf’s reversal of a previous decision to centralize Wells’ risk and compliance functions, the Financial Times said in a story Thursday that cited people familiar with the decision. Paula Dominick, chief compliance officer at Credit Suisse America since 2016, has been hired as a replacement, according to the story. Dominick previously worked at Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman would not confirm the FT report or provide further comment.

An executive reshuffle has been underway at the San Francisco company since Scharf took over as chief executive in October. Last month, Wells announced that Mike Santomassimo, the chief financial officer at Bank of New York Mellon would succeed longtime CFO John Shrewsberry , who will retire this fall.

Santomassimo is at least the sixth former colleague or former direct report of Scharf’s that has been hired into a high-ranking position in the past 10 months. Other outsiders include Scott Powell as chief operating officer, Michael Cleary as head of sales practices oversight and management, Mike Weinbach as CEO of consumer lending, Barry Sommers as CEO of wealth and investment management and William Daley as vice chairman of public affairs.

In January 2018, Wells hired Roemer away from Barclays, where he was group head of compliance. Previously, he worked at CIT Group and JPMorgan Chase.

Roemer came on board at a critical time for Wells. The company was mired in a fake-accounts scandal and other controversies that led to billions of dollars in penalties, increased regulatory oversight and a diminished reputation that Scharf has since been charged with restoring.

When Roemer joined Wells, then-CEO Tim Sloan said his hiring “is an important step in our commitment to building a stronger compliance function and a better Wells Fargo.”

