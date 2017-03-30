WASHINGTON — Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision to move forward on tax reform after Republicans’ failure to unite behind a health care bill has left the financial services and other industries scrambling to assess what’s possible and whether a bill can make it through Congress.

Though no legislation has yet been introduced — nor is one expected soon — a handful of proposals are expected to serve as a guide for legislation: a proposal forwarded in 2014 by former House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, R-Mich., a blueprint released last year by Ryan, and a scant policy memo introduced by the Trump campaign.