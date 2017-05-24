Katie Ockerman has been with Fifth Third Bancorp for 10 years. It’s the only career she’s known, but when she was preparing for the arrival of her twin daughters last summer, she was concerned about balancing the demands of motherhood and her job.
That’s where the Cincinnati bank’s new maternity concierge program came in.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In