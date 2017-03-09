A half-dozen publicly traded banks, many of them once known for their squeaky-clean accounting and financial reporting practices, have been dinged by auditors for deficiencies.

In recent weeks banks including Eagle Bancorp in Bethesda, Md., Central Pacific Financial in Honolulu, Banc of California in Irvine, and Webster Financial in Waterbury, Conn., have disclosed “material weaknesses” in their internal controls. Two others that have made similar disclosures, Hope Bancorp in Los Angeles and CIT Group in Livingston, N.J., also have delayed filing their 10-Ks.