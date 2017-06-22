WASHINGTON – President Trump plans to tap nominees to head the independent financial regulators that will be more willing to listen to industry than past heads, a senior White House official said Thursday.
“One thing that we saw of the last administration, some of the problems was regulators not doing a very good job of listening and doing good outreach to make sure that before they moved on a regulation they knew it’s impact and particularly its unintended consequences,” said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In