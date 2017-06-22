WASHINGTON – President Trump plans to tap nominees to head the independent financial regulators that will be more willing to listen to industry than past heads, a senior White House official said Thursday.

“One thing that we saw of the last administration, some of the problems was regulators not doing a very good job of listening and doing good outreach to make sure that before they moved on a regulation they knew it’s impact and particularly its unintended consequences,” said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.