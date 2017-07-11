Numerous investors in Cecil Bancorp — including the Treasury Department — will take a hit from the struggling Maryland company's bankruptcy plan.

The Elkton, Md., company plans to sell its $211 million-asset bank to an unnamed investment group as part of a $30 million recapitalization. Management has taken Cecil, which has been operating under a prompt corrective action since 2015, into bankruptcy after it failed to resolve a financial impasse with holders of its trust-preferred securities.