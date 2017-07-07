WASHINGTON — With legal challenges and uncertainty about the agency's leadership, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's fintech charter appeared dead in the water just months ago. But industry observers say the OCC's interim chief is emerging as a potential savior for the controversial initiative.

“We're seeing an assertive OCC,” said Brian Knight, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center. “And this is an area where they can very legitimately claim leadership among federal regulators.”