WASHINGTON — In his first testimony to Congress, acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika is set to submit a laundry list of detailed proposals to loosen regulatory restrictions on financial institutions of all sizes — recommendations that appear to jibe with those made by the Treasury Department this month.

Noreika is offering 17 specific legislative proposals that echo the banking industry’s wish list for regulatory reform, according to his prepared remarks for a Senate Banking Committee hearing scheduled for Thursday.