The Cohutta Banking Company is a revered banking brand in north Georgia, but in neighboring Chattanooga, Tenn., a market it entered in 2005, it struggles to compete against regional and national players. That explains why Cohutta’s president, Mike Sarvis, has no qualms about the bank ditching its century-old name and taking on that of its owner, Synovus Bank.

“Where we really battle is by name. We’re perceived as a smaller community bank,” Sarvis said. “The perception is that we can’t provide private wealth or capital markets or trust services, but we can through Synovus. So to better position ourselves from a competitive standpoint in the market, we’ve really leveraged Synovus more than we have Cohutta.”