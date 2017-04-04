Banks fought hard for assurances that they could use existing methods to comply with a new accounting standard for forecasting credit losses.
Still, it might not hurt to look at applying new techniques as the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s deadline for implementing the Current Expected Credit Loss, or CECL, standard nears.
